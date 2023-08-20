Union won a crushing victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga

In the 1st round match of the German Bundesliga, Berlin-based "Union" achieved a dominant victory against "Mainz" on their home ground. The match took place at Alte Försterei stadium in Berlin.

The score was opened in the first minute by Kevin Berens, assisted by Jerome Roussillon. A few minutes later, Berens scored another goal from Aissa Laidouni's pass. In the middle of the second half, Antoni Kasi reduced the deficit for Mainz. In the 70th minute, Berens completed his hat-trick with an assist from Sheraldo Becker. In injury time, the final score was set by Milos Pantovic, who received an assist from Kevin Folland. Notably, Mainz missed two penalty kicks, both taken by Ludovik Azhork.

Union - Mainz - 4:1 (2:0, 2:1)

Goals: 1:0 - 1 Berens, 2:0 - 9 Berens, 2:1 - 64 Kasi, 3:1 - 70 Berens, 4:1 - 90 Pantovic.

Missed penalties: Azhork (62), Azhork (89).

Union: Rennow, Trimmel, Knoche, Diogo Leite, Duki, Roussillon (Gosens, 66), Kral, Laidouni (Kemlayn, 89), Aaronson (Pantovic, 76), Berens (Folland, 89), Fofana (Becker, 66).

Mainz: Centner, da Costa (Weiper, 81), Bell, Fernandes, Kohr (van der Berg, 60), Kasi, Lee Jae-Sung (Barkok, 75), Barreiro, Stach (Kraus, 81), Onisivo (Grudda, 60), Azhork.

Yellow Cards: Berens (10), Lee Jae-Sung (31), Kohr (51), da Costa (58), Barreiro (80), Svensson (90), van der Berg (90).