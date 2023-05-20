"Union" lost an important match in the Bundesliga

In the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga, "Union" lost to "Hoffenheim" with a score of 1-3.

The victory was secured by a brace from Andrej Kramaric and a goal from Ihlas Bebou for the home team. Dani Olmo scored the only goal for the visitors.

With this result, "Hoffenheim" climbed to 13th place in the Bundesliga table with 35 points, while "Union" remained in fourth place with 59 points.

"Hoffenheim" - "Union" - 3:1 (2:1)

Goals: Bebou, 22 - 1:0, Kramaric, 36 (penalty) - 2:0, Duki, 45 - 2:1, Kramaric, 89 - 3:1

"Hoffenheim": Baumann, Brooks, Akpoguma (Bicakcic, 70), Kabak, Angelino, Becker, Geiger (Rudy, 60), Baumgartner (Dabbur, 65), Kramaric, Bebou.

"Union": Rennow, Trimmel (Juranovic, 69), Jekel (Sieb, 80), Diogo Leite (Baumgartl, 46), Duki, Rousillon, Khedira, Haberer (Levelling, 69), Torsbv, Becker, Berens.

