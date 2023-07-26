Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"

The press service of Kyiv's "Dynamo" has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Serhiy Buletsa to "Zaglebie" from Lubin.

The Polish club has signed the player on loan until the summer of 2024. It is worth noting that Buletsa's contract with "Dynamo" is also set to expire in a year. Therefore, the midfielder may not return to the Ukrainian club after the end of the loan period.

The 24-year-old Buletsa is a product of "Dynamo's" youth academy. He has not played any matches for the main team of the Kyiv club. During his loan spells, the midfielder played for Luhansk-based "Zorya" and "Dnipro-1."

Buletsa played 51 matches for "Dnipro-1," scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. While at "Zorya," he participated in 54 matches, scoring nine goals and giving 13 assists.

Buletsa has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played three matches for the national team, but has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

As a reminder, "Dynamo" finished in fourth place in the Ukrainian Premier League table last season.