RU RU
Main News Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"

Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"

Football news Today, 14:38
Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie" Photo: website "Zaglebie" / Author unknown

The press service of Kyiv's "Dynamo" has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Serhiy Buletsa to "Zaglebie" from Lubin.

The Polish club has signed the player on loan until the summer of 2024. It is worth noting that Buletsa's contract with "Dynamo" is also set to expire in a year. Therefore, the midfielder may not return to the Ukrainian club after the end of the loan period.

The 24-year-old Buletsa is a product of "Dynamo's" youth academy. He has not played any matches for the main team of the Kyiv club. During his loan spells, the midfielder played for Luhansk-based "Zorya" and "Dnipro-1."

Buletsa played 51 matches for "Dnipro-1," scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists. While at "Zorya," he participated in 54 matches, scoring nine goals and giving 13 assists.

Buletsa has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played three matches for the national team, but has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

As a reminder, "Dynamo" finished in fourth place in the Ukrainian Premier League table last season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Zaglebie Lubin Premier League Ukraine Ekstraklasa Poland
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Today, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Today, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Football news Today, 14:55 Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 14:45 Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute Football news Today, 14:38 Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"
Sport Predictions
Football 27 july 2023 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023