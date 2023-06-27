Ukraine has chosen the best referee of the season
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: UPL twitter
Representatives of Ukrainian Premier League clubs selected the best referee of the season 2022/23.
Kateryna Monzul received the prestigious award.
Representatives of 7 clubs voted for her, with 5 of them putting her in the first place.
Vitaly Romanov came second in the voting, and the third place was taken by Anatoliy Abdula and Jaroslav Kozyk.
Last season Monzul worked in 16 Premier League matches, in which she issued 58 yellow and 10 red cards, as well as awarded 10 penalties.
She won in this category for the third time in her career.
