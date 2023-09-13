UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association

RU RU NG NG
UEFA opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association regarding the hanging of the Ustasha flag in the stands of the match with Latvia, the association's official website reported.

A fan was seen at the stadium, displaying the Ustashi flag several times during the match. Because of this, the FARE observer submitted a report on this incident. UEFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association. Croatia is on a suspended sentence for discriminatory fan behavior in the Nations League. Now they are threatened with real closure of the stands.

Immediately after UEFA's appeal, the Croatian Football Association sent an official letter to the Municipal Court in Rijeka, the Police Department of Primorje-Gorski Kotar and the Directorate of Police, asking them to comment on the results of the criminal investigation, so that the Association could inform the UEFA Disciplinary Commission.

It should be noted that the Ustashi is a Croatian nationalist society that was created in 1929. Later, it grew into a fascist political movement. The Ustashi organized the genocide of Serbs, Jews and Gypsies, created numerous concentration camps.

