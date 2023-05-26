Tudor will leave Marseille to head a top club

Igor Tudor will leave his position as head coach of Marseille at the end of the season.

The agreement of the 45-year-old specialist with the club is also designed for next season, but the cooperation will stop already in the summer.

According to journalist Matteis Poga, Tudor has decided to leave the French club.

It is expected that he will become the new head coach of Italian Juventus in the case of Massimiliano Allegri's departure.

It should be recalled that Igor Tudor played for the Bianconeri as a player from 1998 to 2007.