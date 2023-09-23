Tuchel is very pleased with his team's performance

After the devastating victory over Bochum, the head coach of Bayern Munich shared his impressions of the game. The German coach said that he was pleased with the approach to the game and the mood of his team.

«We know how uncomfortable a game against Bochum can be. They have had the most shots against us in the last three games.

We knew we needed to take advantage of certain situations, win baskets and rebounds. We set ourselves this task and it worked.

I am very pleased with the attitude of the players and the way they approached the game. Today was a clear step forward. We wanted to attack and play at high speeds. It was a very good team game», - Bayern&Germany reports Tuchel’s words.

Note that Bayern after this victory scored 13 points after 5 matches in the Bundesliga. On average, the team scores more than three goals per game