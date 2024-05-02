Amazing fairytale. Exactly 8 years ago, Leicester became the champion of England

On this day, exactly 8 years ago, on May 2, 2016, one of the most astonishing tales in football history became a reality. Leicester became the champions of England.

On that day, Leicester's footballers gathered at Jamie Vardy's home to watch the 36th round match of the English Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham. Thanks to a 2-2 draw in that game, Claudio Ranieri's team became unreachable for Tottenham. The emotions of Leicester's players after the final whistle, forever etched into football history.

📅 8 years ago today...



Eden Hazard scored a historic goal to end Tottenham's title chase and give Leicester City the crown 🏆 pic.twitter.com/59eTMa5FhV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2024

At the start of the season, Leicester's chances of winning the title were estimated at 1/5000. Just a year before, they miraculously avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The current season saw Leicester in the Championship, yet they prematurely clinched the league title.