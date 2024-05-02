The head coach of Stuttgart commented on the prospect of working at Bayern

Stuttgart's head coach, Sebastian Hoeneß, commented on the possibility of working at Bayern.

The mentor of the Swabians did not directly answer the question about working in Munich, referring to Bayern as an "exceptional club."

"I've been asked about this before, but nothing has changed. Bayern is an exceptional club, they will definitely find a good solution," said Heneß to BILD.

In April 2023, Hoeneß was appointed as the head coach of Stuttgart. This season, the Swabians have emerged as one of the main revelations in the Bundesliga. The team currently occupies third place in the German league table after 31 rounds.

Bayern continues its active search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel. Earlier, the top contender for the coaching position, Ralf Rangnick, declined the opportunity to work in Munich.