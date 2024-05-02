France's key defender to miss Euro 2024

PSG and French national team's key central defender, Lucas Hernandez, will indeed miss the Euro 2024 Championship.

As reported on the official website of the Parisian club, the worst fears regarding the defender's injury have been confirmed. Hernandez has been diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his knee. His recovery is expected to take between 6 and 7 months.

Lucas, tu reviendras plus fort encore. Nous sommes tous avec toi. ❤️💙



👊 @LucasHernandez pic.twitter.com/DUGxcSrTTS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 2, 2024

To recap, Hernandez sustained his injury during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund. The 28-year-old defender was substituted by Lucas Berthaud towards the end of the first half.

This season, Lucas Hernandez has played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. In his career with the French national team, he has played 37 games.

For Euro 2024, Didier Deschamps' team will compete in the same group as the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria.