Newcastle midfielder has had his suspension extended for another two months

Newcastle's central midfielder Sandro Tonali has been conditionally disqualified for an additional two months and fined £20,000. This was officially announced by the Football Association of England.

Tonali admitted to placing four bets on Newcastle's victories in the Premier League at the beginning of the season. These matches were against Brighton, Brentford, Manchester City, and West Ham. Tonali stated that he does not recall the exact amount he wagered on each match, but it does not exceed £10,000.

Previously, Tonali was banned for ten months for violating the rules of betting during his time with Milan.

If the 23-year-old Italian midfielder refrains from further infractions, he will be eligible to participate in matches by late August.

In the current season, Tonali has played 12 matches for Newcastle across all competitions and scored one goal. Newcastle paid Milan €64 million for his transfer.