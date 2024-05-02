French club sack the youngest coach in top leagues

Ligue 1 club Reims has sent their head coach Will Still to resign. The official announcement said that the co-operation was terminated by mutual consent of the parties.

Will Still was the youngest coach in the top 5 leagues in Europe. Despite being only 31 years old, the Englishman had been coaching Reims since October 2022. In the previous two seasons, Reims finished in 11th and 12th place under his guidance. In the last Ligue 1 season, his team produced a record-breaking streak of 18 consecutive matches without defeat.

In 9 previous Ligue 1 matches Reims won only 1 victory, and in the last round lost 1:4 to the last team of the league Clermont. Reims occupies the 11th position with 40 points in the asset for three rounds before the finish of the season.

According to a number of English media, Still is the favourite to become the new head coach of Sunderland, who play in the Championship.