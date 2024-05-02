The Premier League has announced the contenders for the title of the best coach in April
Contending for the award are Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, and Everton's coach, Sean Dyche.
Guardiola's Manchester City triumphed in all their league matches in April. Arsenal secured victory in five out of six matches, suffering only one defeat.
Under Sean Dyche's guidance, Everton ensured their place in the Premier League, securing four wins in April.
