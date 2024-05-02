The Premier League has announced the contenders for the title of the best coach in April

The English Premier League has announced the nominees for the title of best coach in April.

Contending for the award are Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, and Everton's coach, Sean Dyche.

Guardiola's Manchester City triumphed in all their league matches in April. Arsenal secured victory in five out of six matches, suffering only one defeat.

Under Sean Dyche's guidance, Everton ensured their place in the Premier League, securing four wins in April.

Who gets your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month?



👔 Mikel Arteta

👔 Sean Dyche

👔 Pep Guardiola



Vote now 👇 | #PLAwards — Premier League (@premierleague) May 2, 2024

Earlier, the Premier League announced the nominees for the title of best player of the month.

It's worth noting that the statistical portal WhoScored has released its version of the team of the month in the Premier League for April. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the best player of the month.