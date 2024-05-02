Liverpool unveiled their latest kit by Nike for the 2024/25 season

The football club Liverpool has unveiled its new Nike kit for the 2024/25 season. Pre-orders for the new kits are already available, with deliveries set to commence on May 16th.

It's worth noting that the new kit is designed in a retro style, paying homage to the year 1984 when the Merseyside team won the European Cup in Rome. That same year, the "Reds" also clinched the English league title and the English League Cup.

Ciao 👋 Our 2024/25 @nikefootball home kit has arrived. 😍



Inspired by Rome ‘84. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2024

Liverpool, currently sitting third in the Premier League table with 75 points, will face Tottenham on May 5th under the management of Jürgen Klopp.

Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool had reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of their head coach, Arne Slot. The Dutch coach has already identified his first desired transfer target.