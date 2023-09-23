RU RU NG NG
Main News VIDEO. First hat-trick for Harry Kane: Bayern beat Bochum 7-0

VIDEO. First hat-trick for Harry Kane: Bayern beat Bochum 7-0

Football news Today, 12:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
VIDEO: The fabulous Harry Kane. Bayern beat Bochum 7-0 Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano / Author unknown

Bayern Munich in the match of the fifth round of the Bundesliga won the biggest victory in the current season. "Recordmaster" scored seven goals against Bochum without conceding a single one.

Interestingly, Bayern's English striker Harry Kane directly took part in five goals: the forward has three goals and two assists. In addition to Kane, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel also scored today.

After the incomplete fifth round, Bayern leads the German Bundesliga table with 13 points: four wins and one draw. Three pursuers, Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, have one point less.

Bayern - Bochum 7:0
Goals: Choupo-Moting 4, Kane 12, de Ligt 29, Sane 38, Kane 54 (penalty), Tel 81, Kane 88.

Earlier we reported that the Stuttgart striker repeated the record of former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bochum Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Yesterday, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Pochettino explained why he needs lemons in the office Football news Today, 12:55 VIDEO. First hat-trick for Harry Kane in Germany: Bayern beat Bochum 7-0 Football news Today, 12:21 Man City midfielder will miss three games for a brutal foul against player Nottm Forest Football news Today, 12:09 Manchester City defeated Nottingham, playing the second half in the minority Football news Today, 12:04 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 11:20 Bruno Guimarães to extend contract with Newcastle Football news Today, 10:40 De Roon gave an unexpected reason for his substitution in the Europa League match Football news Today, 10:14 Kane scored again for Bayern. On his account 6 goals in 7 matches for the new club Football news Today, 09:40 Caicedo could play against Aston Villa Football news Today, 08:50 "I understand his frustration". Arteta commented on Ramsdale's transfer to Arsenal's reserves
Sport Predictions
Football Today Burnley vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Empoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 24 sep 2023 Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023