Bayern Munich in the match of the fifth round of the Bundesliga won the biggest victory in the current season. "Recordmaster" scored seven goals against Bochum without conceding a single one.

Interestingly, Bayern's English striker Harry Kane directly took part in five goals: the forward has three goals and two assists. In addition to Kane, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel also scored today.

After the incomplete fifth round, Bayern leads the German Bundesliga table with 13 points: four wins and one draw. Three pursuers, Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, have one point less.

Bayern - Bochum 7:0

Goals: Choupo-Moting 4, Kane 12, de Ligt 29, Sane 38, Kane 54 (penalty), Tel 81, Kane 88.

