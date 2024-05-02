Zanetti has commented on one of the major transfer rumours surrounding Inter

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has drawn a line under the triumphant season for the Nerazzurri and also looked ahead to the season ahead, namely assessing the transfer rumours that are building around his team.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with Inter in recent times. One of the Nerazzurri bosses has assessed these rumours, not saying no to the Dutchman's transfer, but also not saying that the club are working on him:

"Zirkzee is really a champion. We are talking about a young, talented, intelligent, very strong physically player. Someone like him would be useful for any team to score important goals. If the transfer opportunity comes, we will probably think about it," Zanetti told Radio Serie A.

It was previously reported that the 22-year-old winger has a €40 million clause in his contract, and Inter are one of the contenders to activate it.