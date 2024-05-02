Sancho and Borussia are top. WhoScored has named the team of the week in the Champions League
WhoScored has unveiled its version of the team of the week in the Champions League. This week saw the first four matches of the tournament's semi-finals.
The standout player in the first semi-final matches was Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. His performance against PSG (1:0) was rated at 8.74 points. Although the Englishman didn't register any goals or assists in the game against PSG, he put in a stellar performance, making a significant contribution to his team's victory.
It's worth noting that four of Sancho's teammates also made it into the team of the week: Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Ian Maatsen, and Nico Schlotterbeck.
The return matches, which will determine the finalists of the Champions League, will take place on May 7th and 8th.