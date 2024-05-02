RU RU
The Leicester star is refusing to renew his contract, a fact which could be taken by one EPL leader

The Leicester star is refusing to renew his contract, a fact which could be taken by one EPL leader

Football news Today, 10:22
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The Leicester star is refusing to renew his contract, a fact which could be taken by one EPL leader

This season, Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has lost his status as a mainstay in the Foxes' camp, so he is thinking about changing his club, which he hasn't done for seven years.

According to Football Insider, the Nigerian forward rejected the club's offer to extend his contract, which expires next summer. Still, he won't be without the club for long, as he already has offers from the Premier League club.

Despite not exactly an impressive season, Iheanacho wants to take Aston Villa to him as an understudy for Ollie Watkins. That role is currently being fulfilled by Jhon Duran.

Stealing players from Leicester is nothing new for the Villans, as last summer the Birmingham club lured Juri Thielemans, who was a real hit with the crowd at Villa Park.

Iheanacho has played 25 games for the newly crowned Champions League winners this season, scoring six goals and giving three assists.

