In Friday's match of the fifth round of the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart faced Darmstadt, securing a victory with a score of 3-1. In that game, the home team's forward,Serou Gerassi, scored a brace. The Guinean player has shown incredible goal-scoring form at the start of the season. His two goals in the last match marked his ninth and tenth goals of the season, allowing him to equal the record set by former Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski, who scored ten goals in the first five matches of the 2020/21 season in the Bundesliga.

It's worth noting that during the entire previous Bundesliga campaign,Serou Gerassi scored 11 goals while appearing in 22 matches. The victory in the last match propelled VfB Stuttgart to the top of the Bundesliga table, but their closest competitors, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, will play their matches later.

Serou Gerassi spent the previous season on loan at Stuttgart but was permanently acquired by the club from Rennes for €9 million. He has also represented the Guinea national team, scoring two goals in eight appearances.

