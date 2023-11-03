There was a coaching resignation in the German championship

RU RU NG NG
Bo Svensson was fired from his position as Mainz head coach.

The decision to resign was made after long conversations between Svensson and sporting director Martin Schmidt on November 2.

The first team will be temporarily led by Jan Sievert, who previously coached Mainz U23.

“Siewert will lead the team in the upcoming home match against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Bo Svensson, former coach of Mainz's youth and professional teams, became head coach of the Bundesliga side in January 2021. Under his leadership, the club remained among the elite of German football after an unexpected comeback.

In the last two seasons, Mainz played quite successfully. Under Svensson's leadership, the team finished in eighth and ninth place, but is still winless this season.

