The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea

On November 6th, a match from the 11th round of the Premier League took place between Tottenham and Chelsea. The game concluded with a score of 4-1 in favor of the pensioners.

Nicholas Jackson was the star of this encounter, securing a hat-trick. Cole Palmer added another goal for Chelsea, while Dejan Kulusevski netted Tottenham's lone goal.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The highest rating was awarded to Jackson, with a score of 9.5.

Additionally, Cole Palmer received a high rating of 8.8, and Connor Gallagher was rated at 8.2.

Destiny Udogie, who received two yellow cards and was subsequently sent off, had the lowest rating of 4.8 in the match.

Here are the WhoScored ratings for the Tottenham - Chelsea - 1-4