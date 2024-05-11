Progress is evident. Only three teams have accrued more points than Chelsea in EPL since Boxing Day

On Saturday, May 11th, Chelsea secured a hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest (3-2) in the 37th round of the Premier League.

According to Opta, since Boxing Day in December 2023, only three teams have accumulated more points in the Premier League than Chelsea (35). These are the top three teams of this season - Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

35 - Since Boxing Day 2023, only three teams have picked up more points than Chelsea (35) in the Premier League (Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool). Developing. pic.twitter.com/0KGiGdWurn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2024

Chelsea clinched their third consecutive league victory. Under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance, the team, with 57 points, continues to compete with Newcastle and Manchester United for a spot in European competitions at the end of the season. The "Blues" have remaining fixtures against Brighton and Bournemouth.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea's head coach is uncertain about his future and hints at a possible resignation. It is worth noting that Pochettino has been with Chelsea since the beginning of the current season, replacing Graham Potter in the managerial role.