Chelsea head coach is unsure of his future and hints at a possible resignation

In the current season, Chelsea is once again facing difficulties in the Premier League. With three matches remaining, the "Blues" sit in seventh place in the league table and are not in contention for European competitions next season.

In their recent matches, Chelsea has shown promising results, defeating Tottenham and demolishing West Ham. However, they cannot afford any mistakes if they want to compete for a spot in the Conference League.

The head coach of the "Blues" acknowledges the pressure he is under. When asked before the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest if he would remain with the team next season, his response, as reported by talkSPORT, was:

"Listen, that's not important. What's important is to keep working, if we're all happy. It's not just the owners who are happy with us, or us with all the organization the club is building here, because we're all under scrutiny. This might not be the first time that the coaching staff at the end of the season decides not to continue working together. They may say tomorrow, or perhaps I can say, 'I want to leave.' The decision must be made by both parties. Because Chelsea are not happy – the owners or the sporting directors."

However, despite his comments, Pochettino emphasized that he is already planning for the next campaign.

"We are working together with the sporting directors. We are already planning the preseason tour to start preseason here. We have had several meetings, and we are working on organizing next season and, of course, working on the future."

It is worth noting that Pochettino has been with Chelsea since the beginning of the current season, replacing Graham Potter in the managerial role.