English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round
The 2023/24 season is nearing its conclusion, with most teams left to play just two matches. This weekend promises several intriguing encounters in the 37th round.
In the Premier League, the battle for the title rages on. Arsenal leads the table, but Manchester City trails by just one point with a game in hand. Liverpool also remains in contention. These three teams have secured Champions League berths for the next season, but there's still a fight for the final spot between Aston Villa and Tottenham. The competition for remaining European spots is equally intense.
At the bottom, Sheffield United has already been relegated, while Burnley and Luton Town continue to fight to avoid finishing in the 17th position.
The 37th round opens on Saturday with a match featuring the reigning champions, Manchester City, traveling to face Fulham. Other fixtures include Everton vs. Sheffield United, West Ham vs. Luton Town, Bournemouth vs. Brentford, Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, Tottenham vs. Burnley, Newcastle vs. Brighton, and Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea.
The following day, Sunday, offers fewer matches but no less intrigue, with one of the key fixtures being Manchester United hosting Arsenal. The penultimate round of the Premier League will conclude on Monday with Aston Villa facing Liverpool.
Additionally, before the final 38th round of the English Premier League, three matches from the 34th round, which were postponed due to teams' participation in the FA Cup semifinals, will be played.
The DailySports team has prepared all the essential information for you about the current round of the Premier League: match results, the league table, and the schedule for the remaining games.
Please note: Match times are indicated in Central European Time (CET).
Premier League. Matchday 37th
- May 11
13:30 Fulham vs Manchester City
16:00 Bournemouth vs Brentford
16:00 Everton vs Sheffield United
16:00 Newcastle vs Brighton
16:00 Tottenham vs Burnley
16:00 West Ham vs Luton
16:00 Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace
18:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
- May 12
17:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal
- May 13
21:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Premier League. Standings
Premier League. Matchday 34th
- May 14
21:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City
- May 15
20:45 Brighton vs Chelsea
21:00 Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Premier League. Matchday 38th
- May 19
17:00 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
17:00 Sheffield United vs Tottenham
17:00 Luton Town vs Fulham
17:00 Brighton vs Manchester United
17:00 Manchester City vs West Ham
17:00 Arsenal vs Everton
17:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United
17:00 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
17:00 Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
17:00 Chelsea vs Bournemouth