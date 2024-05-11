English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round

The 2023/24 season is nearing its conclusion, with most teams left to play just two matches. This weekend promises several intriguing encounters in the 37th round.

In the Premier League, the battle for the title rages on. Arsenal leads the table, but Manchester City trails by just one point with a game in hand. Liverpool also remains in contention. These three teams have secured Champions League berths for the next season, but there's still a fight for the final spot between Aston Villa and Tottenham. The competition for remaining European spots is equally intense.

At the bottom, Sheffield United has already been relegated, while Burnley and Luton Town continue to fight to avoid finishing in the 17th position.

The 37th round opens on Saturday with a match featuring the reigning champions, Manchester City, traveling to face Fulham. Other fixtures include Everton vs. Sheffield United, West Ham vs. Luton Town, Bournemouth vs. Brentford, Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, Tottenham vs. Burnley, Newcastle vs. Brighton, and Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea.

The following day, Sunday, offers fewer matches but no less intrigue, with one of the key fixtures being Manchester United hosting Arsenal. The penultimate round of the Premier League will conclude on Monday with Aston Villa facing Liverpool.

Additionally, before the final 38th round of the English Premier League, three matches from the 34th round, which were postponed due to teams' participation in the FA Cup semifinals, will be played.

The DailySports team has prepared all the essential information for you about the current round of the Premier League: match results, the league table, and the schedule for the remaining games.

Please note: Match times are indicated in Central European Time (CET).

Premier League. Matchday 37th

May 11

13:30 Fulham vs Manchester City

16:00 Bournemouth vs Brentford

16:00 Everton vs Sheffield United

16:00 Newcastle vs Brighton

16:00 Tottenham vs Burnley

16:00 West Ham vs Luton

16:00 Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace

18:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

May 12

17:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal

May 13

21:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Premier League. Standings

Premier League. Matchday 34th

May 14

21:00 Tottenham vs Manchester City

May 15

20:45 Brighton vs Chelsea

21:00 Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Premier League. Matchday 38th

May 19

17:00 Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

17:00 Sheffield United vs Tottenham

17:00 Luton Town vs Fulham

17:00 Brighton vs Manchester United

17:00 Manchester City vs West Ham

17:00 Arsenal vs Everton

17:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United

17:00 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

17:00 Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

17:00 Chelsea vs Bournemouth