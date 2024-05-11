RU RU
Pochettino assessed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for European competitions

Pochettino assessed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for European competitions

Football news Today, 15:33
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Pochettino assessed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for European competitions

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino commented on the team's hard-fought victory over Nottingham (3:2) in the Premier League match.

"It was a difficult game, it's always tough against a team who are doing a fantastic season. Today for them was a party because they started the game being sure they would be in the Premier League next year.

We started controlling the game but conceded in a way we should never concede. The second half was tough but I think it's an important victory for us. The most important thing is the three points but we didn't really replicate the performance from previous games against Tottenham and West Ham.

Reece James returning? He is unlucky because we are at the end of the season and there are only two games less. He can add his quality and experience.

Is a place in Europe achievable? I hope yes, but there are still two big games." quotes Pochettino BBC.

With 57 points, Chelsea continues to battle alongside Newcastle and Manchester United, while also maintaining hopes of qualifying for European competitions by the end of the season. The "Blues" have remaining fixtures against Brighton and Bournemouth.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
