RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome

Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome

Tennis news Today, 16:00
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome Photo: twitter.com/UniversTennis

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 8) has advanced to the third round of the prestigious ATP Masters tournament on clay, which is currently taking place in the Italian capital, Rome.

In the second-round match, Tsitsipas narrowly defeated the 41st-ranked player in the world, German Jan-Lennard Struff. The match went to three sets and lasted for over two and a half hours. During this time, Stefanos served five aces, committed four double faults, and converted 5 out of 16 break points.

The first set ended in a tie-break, which was won by the German. Tsitsipas then won the next two sets with the same score of 6-4 each. In the next match, Tsitsipas will face the 27th seed, British player Cameron Norrie. It's worth noting that last year, Stefanos reached the semifinals, where he lost to Medvedev.

ATP Masters. Rome. Clay. Round of 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, 8) - Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany, 41) - 6:7 (1:7), 6:4, 6:4.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 15:46 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:33 VIDEO: Fury secured a premature victory by technical knockout over Patrick Corte Tennis news Today, 16:26 The recently retired Italian tennis player fled to the United States due to tax issues Tennis news Today, 16:00 Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 15:54 Progress is evident. Only three teams have accrued more points than Chelsea in EPL since Boxing Day Hockey news Today, 15:46 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 15:42 Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final, the future of Terzic at Dortmund remains uncertain Football news Today, 15:33 Pochettino assessed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for European competitions Football news Today, 15:13 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Football news Today, 15:05 The Lille coach commented on his future. He is being linked with clubs in EPL, Serie A and Ligue 1 Football news Today, 15:03 Modric's agent shed light on his client's future in Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Boxing Today Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024