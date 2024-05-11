Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 8) has advanced to the third round of the prestigious ATP Masters tournament on clay, which is currently taking place in the Italian capital, Rome.

In the second-round match, Tsitsipas narrowly defeated the 41st-ranked player in the world, German Jan-Lennard Struff. The match went to three sets and lasted for over two and a half hours. During this time, Stefanos served five aces, committed four double faults, and converted 5 out of 16 break points.

The first set ended in a tie-break, which was won by the German. Tsitsipas then won the next two sets with the same score of 6-4 each. In the next match, Tsitsipas will face the 27th seed, British player Cameron Norrie. It's worth noting that last year, Stefanos reached the semifinals, where he lost to Medvedev.

ATP Masters. Rome. Clay. Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, 8) - Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany, 41) - 6:7 (1:7), 6:4, 6:4.