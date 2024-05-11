Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final, the future of Terzic at Dortmund remains uncertain

The management of Borussia Dortmund has not yet initiated talks with head coach Edin Terzic regarding the extension of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2025, as reported by Sky Sport Deutschland. It is expected that discussions regarding the extension of the agreement with the 41-year-old coach will take place in the first half of the 2024/25 season. Currently, the coach's main focus is on preparing the team for the new season.

The club's leadership is impressed by how Terzic has transformed the team, especially considering that he faced dismissal as early as December last year. They claim that the coach made the right adjustments during the winter break, changed the internal hierarchy, developed tactics, and secured significant victories against strong opponents.

However, the club's management is dissatisfied with the current Bundesliga season and the team's fifth-place position in the league table.

It's worth noting that on June 1, Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in London.