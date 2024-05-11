Reus could become a teammate of Messi or Ronaldo

Midfielder Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund has received several offers to continue his career from various countries, including the USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. According to Sky Sport, clubs such as St. Louis and Inter Miami from MLS, as well as the Saudi club Al-Nassr, have shown the most serious interest in the German. Thus, Reus could become a teammate of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

So far, the footballer has not made a final decision about his future. He intends to carefully consider all offers that have come to him. After the end of the current season, Marco will leave Borussia Dortmund, where he has been playing since the summer of 2012. In the current season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 matches for his club.

It is worth noting that Reus may win the UEFA Champions League with Dortmund for the last time. On June 1, his team will play in the final against Real Madrid.