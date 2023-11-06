RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea defeated Tottenham away in a crazy match

Football news Yesterday, 17:12
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
On Monday, November 6th, the final and pivotal match of the 11th round of the English Premier League took place. Tottenham hosted Chelsea at their stadium.

The "Spurs" commenced the game impressively, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring in the sixth minute. Eight minutes later, Tottenham found the net for a second time, but after a video review, the referee disallowed Son Heung-Min's goal. Subsequently, within seven minutes, on the 21st and 28th minutes, the referee annulled two Chelsea goals. However, luck ran out for the hosts after that. On the 33rd minute, Cristian Romero received a red card, and on the 35th, Cole Palmer converted a penalty to level the score.

After the break, Tottenham found themselves with only nine players on the field. Iyayi Atiemwen received a second yellow card and left the pitch. Chelsea needed 20 minutes to finally score a goal. Nicolas Jackson put the "Blues" in the lead. On the 79th minute, Eric Dier scored a goal, but it was also disallowed due to an offside.

In injury time, Chelsea struck Tottenham's goal twice, and on both occasions, it was Nicolas Jackson who completed a hat-trick.

Premier League. 11th Round

Tottenham - Chelsea - 1:4
Goals: 1:0 - 6 Kulusevski, 1:1 - 35 Palmer, 1:2 - 75 Jackson, 1:3 - 90+4 Jackson, 1:4 - 90+7 Jackson.

