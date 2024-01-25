The world champion will sign a contract with an outsider of Serie A

Salernitana, under the management of Filippo Inzaghi, is currently facing significant challenges in Serie A. The team is currently in the last position with only 12 points. Therefore, the club is focused on strengthening the defense.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, they have found a solution in the form of 2014 FIFA World Cup champion Jérôme Boateng, who has been without a club since last summer. Work is currently underway on his signing, but the former Bayern Munich center-back will arrive in Salerno once the team part ways with Matteo Lovato.

The last club of the 35-year-old German defender was Lyon, which he left in the summer of 2023 as a free agent. Since then, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner has been without a club.

Previously, Bayern Munich was working on the transfer of Barcelona's center-back Ronald Araujo, but the Munich club received a rejection in response to the transfer offer.