The underachievers of the season have been determined in the Bundesliga

The matches of the 34th round of the German Bundesliga have concluded. "Schalke" lost away to "RB Leipzig" with a score of 2:4 and has been relegated from the Bundesliga. "Stuttgart" played a draw against "Hoffenheim" (1:1) and will participate in the relegation playoffs to secure their place in the Bundesliga. Previously, "Hertha" was relegated from the top division after finishing the season with a victory over "Wolfsburg" (2:1).

"RB Leipzig" - "Schalke" - 4:2 (2:1)

Goals: Laimer, 10 - 1:0, Nkunku, 19 - 2:0, Kaminski, 28 - 2:1, Orban, 49 (own goal) - 2:2, Poulsen, 82 - 3:2, Nkunku, 90 - 4:2

"Stuttgart" - "Hoffenheim" - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Bebou, 75 - 0:1, Tiago Tomas, 80 - 1:1

"Wolfsburg" - "Hertha" - 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski, 2 - 1:0, Maza, 55 - 1:1, Richter, 68 - 1:2

Don't miss: Borussia Dortmund failed to become the champions of Germany.