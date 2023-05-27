Borussia Dortmund failed to become the champion of Germany

In the 34th round of the German championship, Borussia Dortmund played a draw against Mainz with a score of 2-2 at their home stadium, missing out on the championship title.

Andreas Hahnche-Olsen opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Sebastian Aller had a chance to equalize the score a few minutes later but missed a penalty. Karim Onisiwo extended the visitors' lead in the middle of the first half. Rafael Guerreiro narrowed the gap in the 69th minute, and in the final moments, the hosts were saved from defeat by a goal from Nico Schulz. However, the draw was not enough for Dortmund to win the title.

With 71 points, Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga table, behind Bayern Munich on goal difference. Mainz, with 46 points, finished in ninth place.

Borussia Dortmund - Mainz 2-2 (0-2)

Goals: Hahnche-Olsen 15 - 0-1, Onisiwo 24 - 0-2, Guerreiro 69 - 1-2, Schulz 90+6

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Hummels, Schulz, Rüdiger (Modeste 80), Guerreiro, Dahoud, Brandt (Duranville 62), Wolf (Mukoko 46), Malen (Reyna 63), Aller, Adeyemi (Reus 40).

Mainz: Dahmen, Kilian, Bell, Hahnche-Olsen, Fernandes, Aaron Martin, Kohr, Lee Jae-Sung (Ingvarsten 66), Barreiro, Stach (Baku 80), Onisiwo (Mustafa 90).