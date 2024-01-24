The renowned Argentine coach has returned to the Spanish La Liga

Spanish club Cadiz has announced the appointment of Mauricio Pellegrino as the head coach.

The Argentine specialist has taken the vacant position, replacing Sergio Gonzalez, whose resignation was reported earlier.

At 52 years old, Pellegrino is known for his work with Valencia, Leganes, Alaves, Southampton, as well as Independiente and Estudiantes in his home country. Additionally, the Argentine served as an assistant to Rafael Benitez at Liverpool and Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Pellegrino takes charge of Cadiz in a challenging situation, with the team showing unconvincing results in the current season and facing the risk of relegation from La Liga.

The yellow-blue side has won only two matches in the league after 21 rounds, with their last victory coming in September.

Cadiz is currently positioned third from the bottom in the Spanish league table with 15 points. On January 28, the team will face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.