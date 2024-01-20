A La Liga club has relieved the head coach of his duties

The Spanish club Cádiz has parted ways with the head coach Sergio González.

The club announced this on its official website. Alongside the coach, Cádiz bids farewell to his entire coaching staff. The club is currently in the process of identifying a replacement for the Spanish tactician.

González had been at the helm of Cádiz since 2022. Under his guidance, the team contested 82 matches and managed to secure a place in the elite Spanish division twice.

The 47-year-old professional is also renowned for his tenure with Espanyol, Real Valladolid, and the Catalonia national team.

In the current season, under González's management, Cádiz has displayed unconvincing results and is at risk of relegation from La Liga. The team has won only two matches in the league after 21 rounds, with their last victory dating back to September.

The yellow-blue side currently occupies the 18th position in the Spanish league table. They have accumulated 15 points, just one less than Sevilla, which is in the safety zone.