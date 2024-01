January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal

The transfer business in Spain is always rich in drama. On the one hand, there is Real Madrid, which is ready to invite any player in the world. The other giant of Spanish football, Barcelona, still has to save money and show its efficiency in the transfer market, using a minimum of funds.

At the same time, we should not forget about the Girona factor: the modest club in the first half of the season unexpectedly fought on equal terms with the leaders of Spanish football. Obviously, the managers should try to keep all the key players and try to strengthen their ranks if possible.

Follow all the official deals in our special table. And don't forget that the Spanish transfer window is open from 2 January to 1 February 2024.

Alavés transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Carlos Vicente Racing Ferrol €600k

Out

Player New club Fee Jon Karrikaburu Real Sociedad end of loan

Almeria transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Athletic Bilbao transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Nico Serrano Racing Ferrol loan

Atlético Madrid transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Marcos Paulo São Paulo end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee

Barcelona transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Vitor Roque Athletico-PR €40.00m

Out

Player New club Fee

Cádiz transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Álvaro Jiménez Tractor end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Álvaro Jiménez Tenerife loan Martín Calderón Atletico Sanluqueno loan

Celta Vigo transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jailson Palmeiras free

Out

Player New club Fee Agustín Marchesín Gremio free

Getafe transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Ilaix Moriba RB Leipzig loan Yellu Santiago Valencia Mestalla -

Out

Player New club Fee

Girona transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Bernardo Espinosa Atl. Nacional free

Granada transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Bruno Méndez Corinthians free Augusto Batalla River Plate loan Kamil Piatkowski RB Salzburg loan Matías Arezo Peñarol end of loan Martin Hongla Verona €2.70m

Out

Player New club Fee Alberto Perea without club free

Las Palmas transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Jonathan Viera without club free

Mallorca transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Braian Cufré New York City end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee

Osasuna transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Rayo Vallecano transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Real Betis transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Johnny Cardoso Internacional €6.00m

Out

Player New club Fee

Real Madrid transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Real Sociedad transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jon Karrikaburu Alavés end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Jon Karrikaburu FC Andorra loan Mohamed-Ali Cho OGC Nice €10.00m

Sevilla transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Lucien Agoumе Inter loan Isaac Romero Sevilla Atletico - Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United loan

Out

Player New club Fee Fernando Vila Nova free

Valencia transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Villarreal transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Eric Bailly Besiktas free

Out