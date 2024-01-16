January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal
Many football fans associate the winter transfer window with the English Premier League - each EPL club spends more on new players than some European leagues. This winter, we are also expecting a lot of intrigue and possibly high-profile signings. And the most convenient way to keep track of all the transfers in the EPL is our table below, together with which you won't lose any deals.
Other transfer lists
Last winter, Chelsea bought €329m worth of new players, including Enzo Fernández and Michal Mudryk, Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo and Newcastle bought Anthony Gordon. What will the world's premier football league surprise us with this time? Will there be transfers more expensive than 100 million euros during the current transfer window?
Recall that the transfer window in the Premier League opened on 1 January 2024 and will be closed on 1 February 2024. After this date, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.
Arsenal transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Aston Villa transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Bournemouth transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Joe Rothwell
|Southampton
|loan
Brentford transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Yunus Emre Konak
|Sivasspor
|€4.50m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Brighton & Hove Albion transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Adrian Mazilu
|Farul
|€3.00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Ipswich
|loan
|Yasin Ayari
|Blackburn
|loan
Burnley transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|David Datro Fofana
|Chelsea
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Dara Costelloe
|Dundee
|loan
|Scott Twine
|Bristol City
|loan
Chelsea transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Dujuan Richards
|Phoenix Academy
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Ian Maatsen
|Borussia Dortmund
|loan
|David Datro Fofana
|Bunrley
|loan
Crystal Palace transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Everton transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Fulham transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Luke Harris
|Exeter City
|loan
Liverpool transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Fabio Carvalho
|Hull City
|loan
|Rhys Williams
|Port Vale
|loan
Luton Town transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Manchester City transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Slobodan Tedic
|Charlton
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Nahuel Ferraresi
|São Paulo
|€4.30m
|Zack Steffen
|Colorado
|free
Manchester United transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Donny van de Beek
|Eintracht F
|loan
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|end of loan
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|loan (€5.00m)
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Sevilla
|loan
Newcastle United transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Gustavo Scarpa
|Atlético-MG
|€5.00m
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|end of loan
Sheffield United transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Benjamin Brereton
|Villarreal
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Bénie Traoré
|Nantes
|loan
Tottenham Hotspur transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Timo Werner
|RB Leipzig
|loan
|Radu Dragusin
|Genoa
|€25.00m + €5.00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Hugo Lloris
|LAFC
|-
|Ashley Phillips
|Plymouth
|loan
|Eric Dier
|Bayern Munich
|€4.00m
|Djed Spence
|Genoa
|loan
West Ham United transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Lautaro Giannetti
|Vélez Sarsfield
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Thilo Kehrer
|Monaco
|loan
|Conor Coventry
|Charlton
|€1.16m
Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Luke Cundle
|Plymouth
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Fábio Silva
|Rangers
|loan
|Sasa Kalajdzic
|E. Frankfurt
|-
|Louie Moulden
|Northampton
|loan