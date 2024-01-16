RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal

January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal

Football news Today, 12:26
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal twitter.com/BVB

Many football fans associate the winter transfer window with the English Premier League - each EPL club spends more on new players than some European leagues. This winter, we are also expecting a lot of intrigue and possibly high-profile signings. And the most convenient way to keep track of all the transfers in the EPL is our table below, together with which you won't lose any deals.

Other transfer lists

Last winter, Chelsea bought €329m worth of new players, including Enzo Fernández and Michal Mudryk, Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo and Newcastle bought Anthony Gordon. What will the world's premier football league surprise us with this time? Will there be transfers more expensive than 100 million euros during the current transfer window?

Recall that the transfer window in the Premier League opened on 1 January 2024 and will be closed on 1 February 2024. After this date, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.

Arsenal transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Aston Villa transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Bournemouth transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Joe RothwellSouthamptonloan

Brentford transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Yunus Emre KonakSivasspor€4.50m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Brighton & Hove Albion transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Adrian MaziluFarul€3.00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Jeremy SarmientoIpswichloan
Yasin AyariBlackburnloan

Burnley transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
David Datro FofanaChelsealoan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Dara CostelloeDundeeloan
Scott TwineBristol Cityloan

Chelsea transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Dujuan RichardsPhoenix Academy

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Ian MaatsenBorussia Dortmundloan
David Datro FofanaBunrleyloan

Crystal Palace transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Everton transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Fulham transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Luke HarrisExeter Cityloan

Liverpool transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Fabio CarvalhoHull Cityloan
Rhys WilliamsPort Valeloan

Luton Town transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Manchester City transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Slobodan TedicCharlton-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Nahuel FerraresiSão Paulo€4.30m
Zack SteffenColoradofree

Manchester United transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Donny van de BeekEintracht Floan
Sergio ReguilónTottenhamend of loan
Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmundloan (€5.00m)
Hannibal MejbriSevillaloan

Newcastle United transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Nottingham Forest transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Gustavo ScarpaAtlético-MG€5.00m
Andrey SantosChelseaend of loan

Sheffield United transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Benjamin BreretonVillarrealloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Bénie TraoréNantesloan

Tottenham Hotspur transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Timo WernerRB Leipzigloan
Radu DragusinGenoa€25.00m + €5.00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Hugo LlorisLAFC-
Ashley PhillipsPlymouthloan
Eric DierBayern Munich€4.00m
Djed SpenceGenoaloan

West Ham United transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Lautaro GiannettiVélez Sarsfieldfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Thilo KehrerMonacoloan
Conor CoventryCharlton€1.16m

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Luke CundlePlymouth-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Fábio SilvaRangersloan
Sasa KalajdzicE. Frankfurt-
Louie MouldenNorthamptonloan
Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
Popular news
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024