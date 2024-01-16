January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal

Many football fans associate the winter transfer window with the English Premier League - each EPL club spends more on new players than some European leagues. This winter, we are also expecting a lot of intrigue and possibly high-profile signings. And the most convenient way to keep track of all the transfers in the EPL is our table below, together with which you won't lose any deals.

Last winter, Chelsea bought €329m worth of new players, including Enzo Fernández and Michal Mudryk, Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo and Newcastle bought Anthony Gordon. What will the world's premier football league surprise us with this time? Will there be transfers more expensive than 100 million euros during the current transfer window?

Recall that the transfer window in the Premier League opened on 1 January 2024 and will be closed on 1 February 2024. After this date, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.

Arsenal transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Aston Villa transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Bournemouth transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Joe Rothwell Southampton loan

Brentford transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Yunus Emre Konak Sivasspor €4.50m

Out

Player New club Fee

Brighton & Hove Albion transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Adrian Mazilu Farul €3.00m

Out

Player New club Fee Jeremy Sarmiento Ipswich loan Yasin Ayari Blackburn loan

Burnley transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee David Datro Fofana Chelsea loan

Out

Player New club Fee Dara Costelloe Dundee loan Scott Twine Bristol City loan

Chelsea transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Dujuan Richards Phoenix Academy

Out

Player New club Fee Ian Maatsen Borussia Dortmund loan David Datro Fofana Bunrley loan

Crystal Palace transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Everton transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Fulham transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Luke Harris Exeter City loan

Liverpool transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Fabio Carvalho Hull City loan Rhys Williams Port Vale loan

Luton Town transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Manchester City transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Slobodan Tedic Charlton -

Out

Player New club Fee Nahuel Ferraresi São Paulo €4.30m Zack Steffen Colorado free

Manchester United transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Donny van de Beek Eintracht F loan Sergio Reguilón Tottenham end of loan Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund loan (€5.00m) Hannibal Mejbri Sevilla loan

Newcastle United transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Nottingham Forest transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Gustavo Scarpa Atlético-MG €5.00m Andrey Santos Chelsea end of loan

Sheffield United transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Benjamin Brereton Villarreal loan

Out

Player New club Fee Bénie Traoré Nantes loan

Tottenham Hotspur transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Timo Werner RB Leipzig loan Radu Dragusin Genoa €25.00m + €5.00m

Out

Player New club Fee Hugo Lloris LAFC - Ashley Phillips Plymouth loan Eric Dier Bayern Munich €4.00m Djed Spence Genoa loan

West Ham United transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Lautaro Giannetti Vélez Sarsfield free

Out

Player New club Fee Thilo Kehrer Monaco loan Conor Coventry Charlton €1.16m

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Luke Cundle Plymouth -

Out