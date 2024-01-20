January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal

The battle for the German title is very hot this season: after the first part of the season, Bayern are only second in the table and four points behind Bayer Leverkusen - even if they win the rescheduled match against Union, the record holder will not be able to beat their main rival with the same number of games.

The winter transfer window will play an important part in the fight for the title: how well Bayer will be able to successfully strengthen without spoiling the chemistry within the team. Borussia Dortmund will also be interesting to follow: the Bumblebees are bidding for the return of Jaydon Sancho and are still even outside the UEFA Champions League zone.

Other transfer lists

In order not to miss any transfers in the Bundesliga, we have created a special table below. As a reminder, the transfer window in Germany will be open from 1 January to 1 February 2024.

Augsburg transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Kristijan Jakic Eintracht loan

Out

Player New club Fee Aaron Zehnter Paderborn - Irvin Cardona Saint-Étienne loan Masaya Okugawa Hamburg loan Japhet Tanganga Tottenham loan

Bayer Leverkusen transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Bayern Munich transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern II - Eric Dier Tottenham loan

Out

Player New club Fee

Bochum transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Lys Mousset without club

Borussia Dortmund transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jadon Sancho Manchester United loan Ian Maatsen Chelsea loan

Out

Player New club Fee

Borussia Mönchengladbach transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Yvandro Borges Sanches NEC Nijmegen loan Hannes Wolf New York City free

Darmstadt transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Julian Justvan Hoffenheim loan

Out

Player New club Fee Filip Stojilkovic K'lautern loan Frank Ronstadt K'lautern loan

Eintracht Frankfurt transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Nathaniel Brown Nuremberg €3.00m Donny van de Beek Man Utd loan Sasa Kalajdzic Wolves loan

Out

Player New club Fee Lucas Alario Internacional €3.00m Marcel Wenig Nuremberg loan Nathaniel Brown Nuremberg loan Kristijan Jakic Augsburg loan

Freiburg transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Heidenheim transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Hoffenheim transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Kevin Vogt Union Berlin ? Julian Justvan Darmstadt loan

Köln transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Dimitrios Limnios Panathinaikos free

Leipzig transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Eljif Elmas Napoli €24.00m Caden Clark Vendsyssel end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Timo Werner Tottenham loan Emil Forsberg New York RB €3.00m Caden Clark Minnesota - Ilaix Moriba Getafe loan Fábio Carvalho Liverpool end of loan

Mainz transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Niklas Tauer Schalke end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Niklas Tauer Eintracht B loan Anwar El Ghazi without club - Aymen Barkok Gerta loan

Stuttgart transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Mateo Klimowicz San Lius end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Mateo Klimowicz San Lius €750k Thomas Kastanaras Ulm loan

Union Berlin transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Keita Endo Eintracht B end of loan Kevin Vogt Hoffenheim ? Noah Engelbreth Union Berlin U19 - Chris Bedia Servette €2.0 m

Out

Player New club Fee Aljoscha Kemlein St. Pauli loan Keita Endo Tokyo loan Yannic Stein VfB Lübeck loan Leonardo Bonucci Fenerbahche ? David Datro Fofana Chelsea end of loan Sheraldo Becker Real Sociedad €3.0 m

Werder Bremen transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Julián Malatini Defensa €2.0 m

Out

Player New club Fee

Wolfsburg transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out