January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal
The battle for the German title is very hot this season: after the first part of the season, Bayern are only second in the table and four points behind Bayer Leverkusen - even if they win the rescheduled match against Union, the record holder will not be able to beat their main rival with the same number of games.
The winter transfer window will play an important part in the fight for the title: how well Bayer will be able to successfully strengthen without spoiling the chemistry within the team. Borussia Dortmund will also be interesting to follow: the Bumblebees are bidding for the return of Jaydon Sancho and are still even outside the UEFA Champions League zone.
Other transfer lists
In order not to miss any transfers in the Bundesliga, we have created a special table below. As a reminder, the transfer window in Germany will be open from 1 January to 1 February 2024.
Augsburg transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Kristijan Jakic
|Eintracht
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Aaron Zehnter
|Paderborn
|-
|Irvin Cardona
|Saint-Étienne
|loan
|Masaya Okugawa
|Hamburg
|loan
|Japhet Tanganga
|Tottenham
|loan
Bayer Leverkusen transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Bayern Munich transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|Bayern II
|-
|Eric Dier
|Tottenham
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Bochum transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Lys Mousset
|without club
Borussia Dortmund transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|loan
|Ian Maatsen
|Chelsea
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Borussia Mönchengladbach transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Yvandro Borges Sanches
|NEC Nijmegen
|loan
|Hannes Wolf
|New York City
|free
Darmstadt transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Julian Justvan
|Hoffenheim
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Filip Stojilkovic
|K'lautern
|loan
|Frank Ronstadt
|K'lautern
|loan
Eintracht Frankfurt transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Nathaniel Brown
|Nuremberg
|€3.00m
|Donny van de Beek
|Man Utd
|loan
|Sasa Kalajdzic
|Wolves
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Lucas Alario
|Internacional
|€3.00m
|Marcel Wenig
|Nuremberg
|loan
|Nathaniel Brown
|Nuremberg
|loan
|Kristijan Jakic
|Augsburg
|loan
Freiburg transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Heidenheim transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Hoffenheim transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Kevin Vogt
|Union Berlin
|?
|Julian Justvan
|Darmstadt
|loan
Köln transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Dimitrios Limnios
|Panathinaikos
|free
Leipzig transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Eljif Elmas
|Napoli
|€24.00m
|Caden Clark
|Vendsyssel
|end of loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|loan
|Emil Forsberg
|New York RB
|€3.00m
|Caden Clark
|Minnesota
|-
|Ilaix Moriba
|Getafe
|loan
|Fábio Carvalho
|Liverpool
|end of loan
Mainz transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Niklas Tauer
|Schalke
|end of loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Niklas Tauer
|Eintracht B
|loan
|Anwar El Ghazi
|without club
|-
|Aymen Barkok
|Gerta
|loan
Stuttgart transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Mateo Klimowicz
|San Lius
|end of loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Mateo Klimowicz
|San Lius
|€750k
|Thomas Kastanaras
|Ulm
|loan
Union Berlin transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Keita Endo
|Eintracht B
|end of loan
|Kevin Vogt
|Hoffenheim
|?
|Noah Engelbreth
|Union Berlin U19
|-
|Chris Bedia
|Servette
|€2.0 m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Aljoscha Kemlein
|St. Pauli
|loan
|Keita Endo
|Tokyo
|loan
|Yannic Stein
|VfB Lübeck
|loan
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Fenerbahche
|?
|David Datro Fofana
|Chelsea
|end of loan
|Sheraldo Becker
|Real Sociedad
|€3.0 m
Werder Bremen transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Julián Malatini
|Defensa
|€2.0 m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Wolfsburg transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Philipp Schulze
|Hallescher
|loan