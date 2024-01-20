RU RU NG NG KE KE
January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal

January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal

Today, 12:31
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The battle for the German title is very hot this season: after the first part of the season, Bayern are only second in the table and four points behind Bayer Leverkusen - even if they win the rescheduled match against Union, the record holder will not be able to beat their main rival with the same number of games.

The winter transfer window will play an important part in the fight for the title: how well Bayer will be able to successfully strengthen without spoiling the chemistry within the team. Borussia Dortmund will also be interesting to follow: the Bumblebees are bidding for the return of Jaydon Sancho and are still even outside the UEFA Champions League zone.

Other transfer lists

In order not to miss any transfers in the Bundesliga, we have created a special table below. As a reminder, the transfer window in Germany will be open from 1 January to 1 February 2024.

Augsburg transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Kristijan JakicEintrachtloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Aaron ZehnterPaderborn-
Irvin CardonaSaint-Étienneloan
Masaya OkugawaHamburgloan
Japhet TangangaTottenhamloan

Bayer Leverkusen transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Bayern Munich transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Aleksandar PavlovicBayern II-
Eric DierTottenhamloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Bochum transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Lys Moussetwithout club

Borussia Dortmund transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Jadon SanchoManchester Unitedloan
Ian MaatsenChelsealoan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Borussia Mönchengladbach transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Yvandro Borges SanchesNEC Nijmegenloan
Hannes WolfNew York Cityfree

Darmstadt transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Julian JustvanHoffenheimloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Filip StojilkovicK'lauternloan
Frank RonstadtK'lauternloan

Eintracht Frankfurt transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Nathaniel BrownNuremberg€3.00m
Donny van de BeekMan Utdloan
Sasa KalajdzicWolvesloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Lucas AlarioInternacional€3.00m
Marcel WenigNurembergloan
Nathaniel BrownNurembergloan
Kristijan JakicAugsburgloan

Freiburg transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Heidenheim transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Hoffenheim transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Kevin VogtUnion Berlin?
Julian JustvanDarmstadtloan

Köln transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Dimitrios LimniosPanathinaikosfree

Leipzig transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Eljif ElmasNapoli€24.00m
Caden ClarkVendsysselend of loan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Timo WernerTottenhamloan
Emil ForsbergNew York RB€3.00m
Caden ClarkMinnesota-
Ilaix MoribaGetafeloan
Fábio CarvalhoLiverpoolend of loan

Mainz transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Niklas TauerSchalkeend of loan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Niklas TauerEintracht Bloan
Anwar El Ghaziwithout club-
Aymen BarkokGertaloan

Stuttgart transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Mateo KlimowiczSan Liusend of loan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Mateo KlimowiczSan Lius€750k
Thomas KastanarasUlmloan

Union Berlin transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Keita EndoEintracht Bend of loan
Kevin VogtHoffenheim?
Noah EngelbrethUnion Berlin U19-
Chris BediaServette€2.0 m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Aljoscha KemleinSt. Pauliloan
Keita EndoTokyoloan
Yannic SteinVfB Lübeckloan
Leonardo BonucciFenerbahche?
David Datro FofanaChelseaend of loan
Sheraldo BeckerReal Sociedad€3.0 m

Werder Bremen transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Julián MalatiniDefensa€2.0 m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Wolfsburg transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Philipp SchulzeHallescherloan
