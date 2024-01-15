RU RU NG NG
January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal

January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal

Yesterday, 07:39
Among Europe's top leagues, France has remained one of the most modest tournaments in recent years. However, Paris Saint-Germain, the country's richest club, is ready to add intrigue at any time.

This time, all the main questions in the French transfer market concern Kylian Mbappé: whether the striker remains in PSG or is already expected to be transferred to Madrid this winter.

Other transfer lists

It will also be interesting to see what will be the transfer work of other UEFA Champions League contenders. For example, Brest spent only €3.5m on new players in the summer, and now sit fourth in Ligue 1.

It is reasonable to recall that the transfer window in Ligue 1 opened on 1 January and will be closed on 1 February.

The Dailysports team has been following the official deals that took place in Ligue 1 and below we have compiled all the transfers in a handy table for you.

Brest transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Josué EscartinAjaccioloan

Clermont transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Alan VirginiusLille-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Aïman MaurerDunkerqueloan

Le Havre transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
André Ayewwithout club-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Issa SoumaréAJ Auxerre-

Lens transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Jhoanner ChávezEC Bahia-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Lille transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Alan VirginiusClermont-

Lorient transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Pablo PagisStade Lavallois-

Lyon transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
AdryelsonBotafogo€3.58m
Lucas PerriBotafogo€3.25m
Malick FofanaKAA Gent€17.00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Achraf LaâziriDunkerqueloan
Tino KadewereNantesloan
JeffinhoBotafogoloan
Rémy RiouParis FCfree
JeffinhoBotafogo-

Marseille transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Luis HenriqueBotafogoend of loan
Jean OnanaBesiktas-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Metz transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Georges MikautadzeAjaxloan
Xhuliano SkukaMariborend of loan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Habib MaïgaFerencváros€400k
Xhuliano SkukaPartizaniloan
Simon ElisorTroyes-

Monaco transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Kassoum OuattaraAmiens€2.00m
Thilo KehrerWest Hamloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Gelson MartinsOlympiacos€3.00m

Montpellier transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Silvan HeftiGenoaloan
Tanguy Coulibalywithout club-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Mamadou Sakhowithout club-

Nantes transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Tino KadewereLyonloan
Bénie TraoréSheff Utdloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
MarquinhosArsenal-

Nice transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Robson BambuVasco da Gamaend of loan
Mohamed-Ali ChoReal Sociedad€10,00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Paris Saint-Germain transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Lucas BeraldoSão Paulo€20.00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Reims transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Rennes transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Strasbourg transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Milos LukovicIMT Belgrad€4.70m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Toulouse transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Kjetil HaugSarpsborgend of loan
Yann GbohoCercle Brugge€2.50m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Mamady BangréTroyes-
Yanis BegraouiPau FC-
