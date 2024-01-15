January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal

Among Europe's top leagues, France has remained one of the most modest tournaments in recent years. However, Paris Saint-Germain, the country's richest club, is ready to add intrigue at any time.

This time, all the main questions in the French transfer market concern Kylian Mbappé: whether the striker remains in PSG or is already expected to be transferred to Madrid this winter.

It will also be interesting to see what will be the transfer work of other UEFA Champions League contenders. For example, Brest spent only €3.5m on new players in the summer, and now sit fourth in Ligue 1.

It is reasonable to recall that the transfer window in Ligue 1 opened on 1 January and will be closed on 1 February.

The Dailysports team has been following the official deals that took place in Ligue 1 and below we have compiled all the transfers in a handy table for you.

Brest transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Josué Escartin Ajaccio loan

Clermont transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Alan Virginius Lille -

Out

Player New club Fee Aïman Maurer Dunkerque loan

Le Havre transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee André Ayew without club -

Out

Player New club Fee Issa Soumaré AJ Auxerre -

Lens transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jhoanner Chávez EC Bahia -

Out

Player New club Fee

Lille transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Alan Virginius Clermont -

Lorient transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Pablo Pagis Stade Lavallois -

Lyon transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Adryelson Botafogo €3.58m Lucas Perri Botafogo €3.25m Malick Fofana KAA Gent €17.00m

Out

Player New club Fee Achraf Laâziri Dunkerque loan Tino Kadewere Nantes loan Jeffinho Botafogo loan Rémy Riou Paris FC free Jeffinho Botafogo -

Marseille transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Luis Henrique Botafogo end of loan Jean Onana Besiktas -

Out

Player New club Fee

Metz transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Georges Mikautadze Ajax loan Xhuliano Skuka Maribor end of loan

Out

Player New club Fee Habib Maïga Ferencváros €400k Xhuliano Skuka Partizani loan Simon Elisor Troyes -

Monaco transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Kassoum Ouattara Amiens €2.00m Thilo Kehrer West Ham loan

Out

Player New club Fee Gelson Martins Olympiacos €3.00m

Montpellier transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Silvan Hefti Genoa loan Tanguy Coulibaly without club -

Out

Player New club Fee Mamadou Sakho without club -

Nantes transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Tino Kadewere Lyon loan Bénie Traoré Sheff Utd loan

Out

Player New club Fee Marquinhos Arsenal -

Nice transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Robson Bambu Vasco da Gama end of loan Mohamed-Ali Cho Real Sociedad €10,00m

Out

Player New club Fee

Paris Saint-Germain transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Lucas Beraldo São Paulo €20.00m

Out

Player New club Fee

Reims transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Rennes transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Strasbourg transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Milos Lukovic IMT Belgrad €4.70m

Out

Player New club Fee

Toulouse transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Kjetil Haug Sarpsborg end of loan Yann Gboho Cercle Brugge €2.50m

Out