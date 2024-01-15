January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal
Among Europe's top leagues, France has remained one of the most modest tournaments in recent years. However, Paris Saint-Germain, the country's richest club, is ready to add intrigue at any time.
This time, all the main questions in the French transfer market concern Kylian Mbappé: whether the striker remains in PSG or is already expected to be transferred to Madrid this winter.
It will also be interesting to see what will be the transfer work of other UEFA Champions League contenders. For example, Brest spent only €3.5m on new players in the summer, and now sit fourth in Ligue 1.
It is reasonable to recall that the transfer window in Ligue 1 opened on 1 January and will be closed on 1 February.
The Dailysports team has been following the official deals that took place in Ligue 1 and below we have compiled all the transfers in a handy table for you.
Brest transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Josué Escartin
|Ajaccio
|loan
Clermont transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Alan Virginius
|Lille
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Aïman Maurer
|Dunkerque
|loan
Le Havre transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|André Ayew
|without club
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Issa Soumaré
|AJ Auxerre
|-
Lens transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Jhoanner Chávez
|EC Bahia
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Lille transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Alan Virginius
|Clermont
|-
Lorient transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Pablo Pagis
|Stade Lavallois
|-
Lyon transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Adryelson
|Botafogo
|€3.58m
|Lucas Perri
|Botafogo
|€3.25m
|Malick Fofana
|KAA Gent
|€17.00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Achraf Laâziri
|Dunkerque
|loan
|Tino Kadewere
|Nantes
|loan
|Jeffinho
|Botafogo
|loan
|Rémy Riou
|Paris FC
|free
|Jeffinho
|Botafogo
|-
Marseille transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Luis Henrique
|Botafogo
|end of loan
|Jean Onana
|Besiktas
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Metz transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Georges Mikautadze
|Ajax
|loan
|Xhuliano Skuka
|Maribor
|end of loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Habib Maïga
|Ferencváros
|€400k
|Xhuliano Skuka
|Partizani
|loan
|Simon Elisor
|Troyes
|-
Monaco transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Kassoum Ouattara
|Amiens
|€2.00m
|Thilo Kehrer
|West Ham
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Gelson Martins
|Olympiacos
|€3.00m
Montpellier transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Silvan Hefti
|Genoa
|loan
|Tanguy Coulibaly
|without club
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Mamadou Sakho
|without club
|-
Nantes transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Tino Kadewere
|Lyon
|loan
|Bénie Traoré
|Sheff Utd
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Marquinhos
|Arsenal
|-
Nice transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Robson Bambu
|Vasco da Gama
|end of loan
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|Real Sociedad
|€10,00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Paris Saint-Germain transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Lucas Beraldo
|São Paulo
|€20.00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Reims transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Rennes transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Strasbourg transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Milos Lukovic
|IMT Belgrad
|€4.70m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Toulouse transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Kjetil Haug
|Sarpsborg
|end of loan
|Yann Gboho
|Cercle Brugge
|€2.50m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Mamady Bangré
|Troyes
|-
|Yanis Begraoui
|Pau FC
|-