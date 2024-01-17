January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal

The winter transfer window in Italian Serie A will last throughout January 2024. During this time, clubs will make dozens of transfers, which will add up to hundreds of transfers in the whole tournament. The Dailysports team suggests you follow all the transfers with us in the handy table below.

Every transfer window in Italy is not without interesting moves. For example, last summer the reigning champion Napoli signed players for 104 million euros, but are still far from repeating their fight for the title. On the other hand, there is the example of Inter, who lost more important players, but welcomed the New Year in first place in Serie A.

Whose transfer campaign will be the most successful this winter? And most importantly - will any of the Italian clubs be able to buy a player for 50+ million euros? Follow all the transfers with us!

Atalanta transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Isak Hien Verona €8,50m

Out

Player New club Fee

Bologna transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Kevin Bonifazi Frozinone loan Sebastian Breza Montreal free agent Joaquín Sosa Montreal loan

Cagliari transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Giuseppe Ciocci Pontedera loan Christian Travaglini Taranto loan

Empoli transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Saba Goglichidze Torpedo Kutaisi €450k Szymon Zurkowski Spezia loan

Out

Player New club Fee Lovro Stubljar NK Domzale loan Samuele Angori Reggiana loan Francesco Donati Arezzo loan

Fiorentina transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Davide Faraoni Empoli loan

Out

Player New club Fee Eduard Duțu V. Francavilla - Bruno Prati Grosseto loan Niccolò Pierozzi Salernitana loan Eljon Toci Pro Sesto loan

Frosinone transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Farès Ghedjemis Rouen 1899 €300k Kevin Bonifazi Bologna loan

Out

Player New club Fee Karlo Lulic Bari - Michele Avella Brescia loan

Genoa transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Junior Messias Milan €1.5m Djed Spence Tottenham loan

Out

Player New club Fee Silvan Hefti Montpellier loan Brayan Boci Leniano Salus loan Radu Drăgușin Tottenham €22.00m Filip Jagiello Spezia loan Junior Messias Milan loan Berkan Kutlu Galatasaray loan

Inter transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Tajon Buchanan Brugge €7.00m

Out

Player New club Fee Lucien Agoumé Sevilla loan Eddie Salcedo Lecco loan

Juventus transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Kenan Yıldız Juve Next Gen - Dean Huijsen Juve Next Gen -

Out

Player New club Fee Dean Huijsen AS Roma loan Gianluca Frabotta Cosenza loan

Lazio transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Emanuele Cicerelli Catania ?

Lecce transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Santiago Pierotti Colon €1,2m

Out

Player New club Fee Giacomo Faticanti Ternana loan

Milan transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Filippo Terracciano Verona €4,5m

Out

Player New club Fee Bob Murphy Omoregbe Sestri Levante loan Daniel Maldini Monza loan Junior Messias Genoa €1,5m Rade Krunic Fenerbahçe loan

Monza transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Daniel Maldini Milan loan

Out

Player New club Fee Franco Carboni Ternana loan

Napoli transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Pasquale Mazzocchi Salernitana €3m

Out

Player New club Fee Eljif Elmas RB Leipzig €24m Davide Costanzo Angri ?

Roma transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Dean Huijsen Juventus loan

Out

Player New club Fee Ola Solbakken Urawa Red loan

Salernitana transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Niccolò Pierozzi Fiorentina loan

Out

Player New club Fee Pasquale Mazzocchi Napoli €3.00m

Sassuolo transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee

Torino transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Ange Caumenan N'Guessan Ternana loan

Udinese transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Lautaro Giannetti Vélez Sarsfield free

Out

Player New club Fee Edoardo Piana ACR Messina loan

Verona transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out