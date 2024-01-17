RU RU NG NG KE KE
January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal

January 17, 2024
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The winter transfer window in Italian Serie A will last throughout January 2024. During this time, clubs will make dozens of transfers, which will add up to hundreds of transfers in the whole tournament. The Dailysports team suggests you follow all the transfers with us in the handy table below.

Every transfer window in Italy is not without interesting moves. For example, last summer the reigning champion Napoli signed players for 104 million euros, but are still far from repeating their fight for the title. On the other hand, there is the example of Inter, who lost more important players, but welcomed the New Year in first place in Serie A.

Other transfer lists

Whose transfer campaign will be the most successful this winter? And most importantly - will any of the Italian clubs be able to buy a player for 50+ million euros? Follow all the transfers with us!

Atalanta transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Isak HienVerona€8,50m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Bologna transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Kevin Bonifazi
Frozinoneloan
Sebastian BrezaMontrealfree agent
Joaquín SosaMontrealloan

Cagliari transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Giuseppe CiocciPontederaloan
Christian TravagliniTarantoloan

Empoli transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Saba GoglichidzeTorpedo Kutaisi€450k
Szymon ZurkowskiSpezialoan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Lovro StubljarNK Domzaleloan
Samuele AngoriReggianaloan
Francesco DonatiArezzoloan

Fiorentina transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Davide FaraoniEmpoliloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Eduard DuțuV. Francavilla-
Bruno PratiGrossetoloan
Niccolò PierozziSalernitanaloan
Eljon TociPro Sestoloan

Frosinone transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Farès GhedjemisRouen 1899€300k
Kevin BonifaziBolognaloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Karlo LulicBari-
Michele AvellaBrescialoan

Genoa transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Junior MessiasMilan€1.5m
Djed SpenceTottenhamloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Silvan HeftiMontpellierloan
Brayan BociLeniano Salusloan
Radu DrăgușinTottenham€22.00m
Filip JagielloSpezialoan
Junior MessiasMilanloan
Berkan KutluGalatasarayloan

Inter transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Tajon BuchananBrugge€7.00m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Lucien AgouméSevillaloan
Eddie SalcedoLeccoloan

Juventus transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Kenan YıldızJuve Next Gen-
Dean HuijsenJuve Next Gen-

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Dean HuijsenAS Romaloan
Gianluca FrabottaCosenzaloan

Lazio transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Emanuele CicerelliCatania?

Lecce transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Santiago PierottiColon€1,2m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Giacomo FaticantiTernanaloan

Milan transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Filippo TerraccianoVerona€4,5m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Bob Murphy OmoregbeSestri Levanteloan
Daniel MaldiniMonzaloan
Junior MessiasGenoa€1,5m
Rade KrunicFenerbahçeloan

Monza transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Daniel MaldiniMilanloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Franco CarboniTernanaloan

Napoli transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Pasquale MazzocchiSalernitana€3m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Eljif ElmasRB Leipzig€24m
Davide CostanzoAngri?

Roma transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Dean HuijsenJuventusloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Ola SolbakkenUrawa Redloan

Salernitana transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Niccolò PierozziFiorentinaloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Pasquale MazzocchiNapoli€3.00m

Sassuolo transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee

Torino transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Ange Caumenan N'GuessanTernanaloan

Udinese transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Lautaro GiannettiVélez Sarsfieldfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Edoardo PianaACR Messinaloan

Verona transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Isak HienAtalanta€8.50m
Yayah KallonBarriloan
Filippo TerraccianoMilan€4,5
Martin HonglaGranadaloan
Davide FaraoniFiorentinaloan
