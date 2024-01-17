January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal
The winter transfer window in Italian Serie A will last throughout January 2024. During this time, clubs will make dozens of transfers, which will add up to hundreds of transfers in the whole tournament. The Dailysports team suggests you follow all the transfers with us in the handy table below.
Every transfer window in Italy is not without interesting moves. For example, last summer the reigning champion Napoli signed players for 104 million euros, but are still far from repeating their fight for the title. On the other hand, there is the example of Inter, who lost more important players, but welcomed the New Year in first place in Serie A.
Whose transfer campaign will be the most successful this winter? And most importantly - will any of the Italian clubs be able to buy a player for 50+ million euros? Follow all the transfers with us!
Atalanta transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Isak Hien
|Verona
|€8,50m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Bologna transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Kevin Bonifazi
|Frozinone
|loan
|Sebastian Breza
|Montreal
|free agent
|Joaquín Sosa
|Montreal
|loan
Cagliari transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Giuseppe Ciocci
|Pontedera
|loan
|Christian Travaglini
|Taranto
|loan
Empoli transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Saba Goglichidze
|Torpedo Kutaisi
|€450k
|Szymon Zurkowski
|Spezia
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Lovro Stubljar
|NK Domzale
|loan
|Samuele Angori
|Reggiana
|loan
|Francesco Donati
|Arezzo
|loan
Fiorentina transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Davide Faraoni
|Empoli
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Eduard Duțu
|V. Francavilla
|-
|Bruno Prati
|Grosseto
|loan
|Niccolò Pierozzi
|Salernitana
|loan
|Eljon Toci
|Pro Sesto
|loan
Frosinone transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Farès Ghedjemis
|Rouen 1899
|€300k
|Kevin Bonifazi
|Bologna
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Karlo Lulic
|Bari
|-
|Michele Avella
|Brescia
|loan
Genoa transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Junior Messias
|Milan
|€1.5m
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Silvan Hefti
|Montpellier
|loan
|Brayan Boci
|Leniano Salus
|loan
|Radu Drăgușin
|Tottenham
|€22.00m
|Filip Jagiello
|Spezia
|loan
|Junior Messias
|Milan
|loan
|Berkan Kutlu
|Galatasaray
|loan
Inter transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Tajon Buchanan
|Brugge
|€7.00m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Lucien Agoumé
|Sevilla
|loan
|Eddie Salcedo
|Lecco
|loan
Juventus transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Kenan Yıldız
|Juve Next Gen
|-
|Dean Huijsen
|Juve Next Gen
|-
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Dean Huijsen
|AS Roma
|loan
|Gianluca Frabotta
|Cosenza
|loan
Lazio transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Emanuele Cicerelli
|Catania
|?
Lecce transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Santiago Pierotti
|Colon
|€1,2m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Giacomo Faticanti
|Ternana
|loan
Milan transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Filippo Terracciano
|Verona
|€4,5m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Bob Murphy Omoregbe
|Sestri Levante
|loan
|Daniel Maldini
|Monza
|loan
|Junior Messias
|Genoa
|€1,5m
|Rade Krunic
|Fenerbahçe
|loan
Monza transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Daniel Maldini
|Milan
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Franco Carboni
|Ternana
|loan
Napoli transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Pasquale Mazzocchi
|Salernitana
|€3m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Eljif Elmas
|RB Leipzig
|€24m
|Davide Costanzo
|Angri
|?
Roma transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Dean Huijsen
|Juventus
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Ola Solbakken
|Urawa Red
|loan
Salernitana transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Niccolò Pierozzi
|Fiorentina
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Pasquale Mazzocchi
|Napoli
|€3.00m
Sassuolo transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
Torino transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Ange Caumenan N'Guessan
|Ternana
|loan
Udinese transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Lautaro Giannetti
|Vélez Sarsfield
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Edoardo Piana
|ACR Messina
|loan
Verona transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Isak Hien
|Atalanta
|€8.50m
|Yayah Kallon
|Barri
|loan
|Filippo Terracciano
|Milan
|€4,5
|Martin Hongla
|Granada
|loan
|Davide Faraoni
|Fiorentina
|loan