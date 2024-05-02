RU RU
Pharco vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Pharco vs Ismaily prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Pharco FC vs Ismaily SC prediction twitter.com/pharcoclub
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt 04 may 2024, 09:00 Pharco FC - Ismaily SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Ismaily SC Ismaily SC
On Saturday, May 4, in the 21st round match of the Egyptian Premier League, Pharco will play at home against Ismaily. The match kicks off at 15:00 Central European Time. The forecast and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Pharco

Pharco is one of the main candidates for relegation from the Egyptian Premier League this season. Last season, this team finished ninth, but now they are in the relegation zone, in 16th place. In 18 matches, Pharco has only managed 2 wins, the last of which was on March 1 against National Bank of Egypt (1-0). They are 5 points behind the safety of 15th place, although Pharco has one match in hand. So, there is still hope for this team. In the previous round, Pharco drew 1-1 against Ceramics Cleopatra, and in the last 5 games, they have collected 3 points.

Ismaily

Ismaily, like Pharco, is battling for survival in the Egyptian Premier League this season. Currently, the "African Brazilians" are in 13th place, 6 points ahead of Pharco. However, all of Ismaily's direct competitors have played one match less, and Farco has played two matches less. Obviously, the stakes are high for both teams in their direct encounter. In the previous match, Ismaily lost to Al-Ahly 1-2, and before that, they drew 1-1 against Al-Ittihad.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 4th round of this season, Pharco defeated Ismaily 1-0.
  • In the history of matches between these teams, there have been 5 games, 4 of which ended in draws.

Pharco vs Ismaily prediction

The cost of mistakes for both teams is very high. I expect a defensive match with few goals. My bet is Under 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.47

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
