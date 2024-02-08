The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower

RU RU NG NG
Today, 12:10
Steven Perez
For the first time in Olympic history, each medal will be adorned with a symbolic piece of metal, as announced on the official website.

It has been revealed that fragments of the Eiffel Tower have been added to the awards. Organizers stated that each of them is "embellished with a small piece of Paris and the symbol of France." In the 20th century, renovations were conducted on the Eiffel Tower's lifts. As a result, these fragments were permanently detached and meticulously preserved.

Read also: This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place

Thus, for the upcoming Olympic Games, the Society for the Operation of the Eiffel Tower has allowed these genuine relics of Parisian and French history to find a second home.

"We decided to add this hexagon [representing the shape of France] just like a precious stone - at the center and place it as the most valuable element of the medal," said Clémentine Masson, responsible for creative activities at Chaumet.

Additionally, the Paralympic medals feature the traditional "Agitos" logo and a view of the Eiffel Tower from below. They also include the inscription "Paris 2024" in Braille script, in honor of the Frenchman who invented this reading system.

