Exactly 100 years ago, on January 25, 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games took place. They were held under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee in the city of Chamonix, French Republic, from January 25 to February 5, 1924.

Initially, the games were titled "The Week of Winter Sports." In 1921, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to hold the "Week of Winter Sports," scheduled for 1924 in Chamonix, as a means of promoting the upcoming VIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris. In 1926, during the 25th session of the International Olympic Committee in Lisbon, the event was officially named the I Winter Olympic Games.

There were initially doubts about the necessity of organizing the "Week of Winter Sports," and extensive discussions took place regarding the location. The then-president of the IOC, Pierre de Coubertin, successfully argued for the need to hold the Winter Olympic Games. In 1921-1922, he managed to establish a commission for organizing the Winter Games, including representatives from Sweden, the French Republic, Norway, Switzerland, and Canada. He insisted on hosting the "Week of Winter Sports" in 1924 as a means of promoting the future VIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

According to Coubertin, the games were intended to be a showcase tournament for non-Olympic sports. To make the games' program comprehensive, hockey and figure skating were removed from the Olympic program of the VIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Four posters were released to commemorate the Olympic Games in Chamonix. One of the posters depicts an eagle carrying the Olympic wreath against a mountainous backdrop, with athletes on sleds.

A total of 258 athletes from 16 countries (Norway, Italy, USA, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Great Britain, Sweden, France, and Belgium) participated in the games, including 247 men and 11 women. Sixteen sets of medals were contested in nine sports. The program included men's bobsleigh, skiing (racing, ski jumping, Nordic combined), speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and women's figure skating.

Exhibition competitions were held, including military patrol skiing races and curling matches. Norwegian skiers and Finnish skaters achieved remarkable success. In the hockey competition, the Canadian team emerged victorious, winning all five matches with a total score of 110:3.

The solemn closing ceremony of the Olympic Games took place on February 5, 1924, at the Olympic Stadium. All 16 participating countries that applied to participate in the Chamonix Games took part. After participants lined up at the Olympic Stadium, IOC President Pierre de Coubertin delivered a speech:

"On behalf of the International Olympic Committee, I have the honor to express our respect for the municipal authorities of Chamonix, the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games, as well as the organizers of the competitions. I declare the closure of the Winter Games on the eve of the VIII Olympiad."

Thus, the "International Sports Week in Honor of the VIII Summer Olympic Games," held for the first time, was officially included in the Olympic Games program. A total of 10,004 spectators attended the Olympic Games.

