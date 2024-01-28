VIDEO. The match in the English Cup was halted due to violence in the stands

RU RU NG NG KE KE
The match in the 1/16 finals of the English Cup between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton was halted due to a brawl between the fans of the teams.

Violence erupted in the stands after Matheus Cunha doubled Wolves' lead in the 78th minute. Subsequently, fans of the teams began to settle their differences in the stands of The Hawthorns stadium.

On video recordings from the match, it can be seen that some hooligans broke onto the field and continued the fight there. The police and stewards desperately tried to gain control of the situation, but to no avail.

The chief referee of the match, Thomas Bramall, made the decision to stop the game, and the teams went to the tunnel. The contest resumed after the interruption.

On January 28, three more matches of the English Cup will be played. Watford will host Southampton, Liverpool will face Norwich, and Manchester United will visit Newport.

