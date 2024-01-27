The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury

In the 19th round of the German Bundesliga, an unfortunate incident involving the referee occurred during the match between Wolfsburg and Koln (1:1). The main referee halted the game in the 14th minute due to the injury of the linesman Torben Sievers.

Koln defender Max Finkgreve accidentally hit the linesman in the face with the ball while trying to clear it from under the feet of Václav Černý.

Kto powiedział, że praca arbitra jest bezpieczna? Sędzia meczu Wolfsburg - Kolonia znokautowany. #domBundesligi pic.twitter.com/8OQ10MgxUz — Viaplay Sport Polska (@viaplaysportpl) January 27, 2024

Torben got back on his feet only after three minutes and, accompanied by medical staff, left the field, heading to the sub-tribune area. He was replaced by the assistant referee Nicholas Winter.

After that, the game resumed, and both teams scored goals at the end of the first half. The guests opened the scoring with a goal from Farid Alida, while Kevin Paredes found the net with a precise shot for Wolfsburg.