RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury

The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury

Football news Today, 15:31
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury

In the 19th round of the German Bundesliga, an unfortunate incident involving the referee occurred during the match between Wolfsburg and Koln (1:1). The main referee halted the game in the 14th minute due to the injury of the linesman Torben Sievers.

Koln defender Max Finkgreve accidentally hit the linesman in the face with the ball while trying to clear it from under the feet of Václav Černý.

Torben got back on his feet only after three minutes and, accompanied by medical staff, left the field, heading to the sub-tribune area. He was replaced by the assistant referee Nicholas Winter.

After that, the game resumed, and both teams scored goals at the end of the first half. The guests opened the scoring with a goal from Farid Alida, while Kevin Paredes found the net with a precise shot for Wolfsburg.

Related teams and leagues
Wolfsburg FC Koln Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Yesterday, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Yesterday, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Yesterday, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Today, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:45 Milan missed out on a victory against Bologna in a match that featured three penalties Football news Today, 16:40 FIFA has officially confirmed Rubiales' disqualification Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:27 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Football news Today, 15:57 Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup Football news Today, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024