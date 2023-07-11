The match between the teams of the USA and Canada ended with a mass brawl of football players

The match of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup between the US team and the Canadian team ended in a big scandal.

According to the Western press, after the game, the players of both teams entered into a mass brawl.

Journalists assure that the American players disrespectfully joked about their rivals, which led to a brawl in the under-tribune room.

The security guards and the coaching staff had to intervene in the situation.

What remains unclear is the reaction of CONCACAF. It will be clear later if the organization will take any disciplinary action against the players involved. Also, the media do not publish details of the mass brawl. In particular, it remains unclear which of the players acted as provocateurs and who started the fight.

The very same meeting ended with the victory of the American team with a score of 3:2.

In the semi-finals of the tournament, the US team will face Panama. The Gold Cup is played every two years and is considered the main competition of the CONCACAF federation.

Since 1989, when Costa Rica won, only the United States and Mexico have become champions of the tournament.