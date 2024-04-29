RU RU
Richards Bay vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on April 01, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Richards Bay vs AmaZulu prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/RichardsBayFC_
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Premier League South Africa Yesterday, 13:30 Richards Bay - AmaZulu
Finished
2 : 1
South Africa,
AmaZulu AmaZulu
Justice Figuareido
69’
Sanele Barns
86’
36’
Augustine Mulenga
Richards Bay will host AmaZulu in another match on Matchday 27 of the South African Premier League. The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 30 April, and will kick off at 19:30 CET. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Richards Bay

The team, which is at the bottom of the standings, is currently in the penultimate place. Richards Bay has 20 points after 25 rounds of the South African Premier League. The gap from the last place is now five points, while the gap from the 14th place is now six points. Thus, in order to get out of the relegation play-offs, we need to gain points, and there are still chances for this, as there are four matches left until the end of the championship. In case of successful completion and mistakes by rivals, you can move up. As for the results in the last five matches, they are quite unstable, as Richards Bay has won two and lost three times.

AmaZulu

The team is a few places above Richards Bay. AmaZulu are 11th in the standings with 31 points after 25 matches. Despite this position, AmaZulu can move up a few places. If they win this game, the team will move up to eighth place. As for the gap from the relegation zone, it is 11 points, and if AmaZulu wins this game, it will definitely not go down to the relegation zone. As for the team's form, the results in recent matches are not very stable: they won twice, lost twice and drew once.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round of the current season of the South African Premier League, AmaZulu drew with Richards Bay at home.
  • Richards Bay have scored one goal or less in their last nine matches.
  • In the tournament, the Richards Bay team averages 0.7 goals per game, conceding 1.3. AmaZulu scores 0.8 and concedes 1.

Richards Bay vs AmaZulu Prediction

This match is very important for both Richards Bay and AmaZulu. In my opinion, this game will be tense, because both teams do not want to lose. I am ready to bet that the game will be high-scoring. My bet is on the match total to be over 1.5 with odds of 1.6.

