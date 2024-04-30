Ex-England player believes Chelsea made a mistake in letting their leader go

Earlier, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva announced that he will leave the Pensioners after four years at the club. Still, former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Mauricio Pochettino's team made a mistake in letting him leave:

"Chelsea should have kept him. I think they just had to. The reason is that they are having a bad season because of the lack of leaders. There are no experienced players. Chelsea should be recruiting them, not losing them!

Silva on the other hand won the Champions League and is one of the best centrebacks of all time. He would be a good mentor for the young centre-backs they have; Colville, Badiashile, Disasie.

Guys like that are invaluable in the locker room. A guy like Silva, who's been through it and done it, doesn't get discouraged in crucial moments. He can still play. It's so important to have managers when you're going through it - this guy would be the best mentor ever," Hagrives was quoted as saying by HITC.