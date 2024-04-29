Cape Town Spurs vs Polokwane City prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the game of the 27th round of the South African Premier League, which will take place on Tuesday, 30 April, Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City will play each other. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Cape Town Spurs

A team from the very bottom of the South African Premier League standings, Cape Town is currently in last place. This team has only 15 points after 25 matches. The gap from the 15th place is now five points, and from the 14th place is even bigger - 11 points. Yes, Cape Town has one game in hand, but it won't help the Cape Town Spurs much, they need to play incredible and hope that their opponents start making mistakes. However, in the last five matches, the Spurs' situation is not very good: only one win and four losses.

Polokwane City

The team is also from the bottom of the standings, but not in such a difficult situation as Cape Town Spurs. Currently, Polokwane has 30 points in 25 matches and is in 12th place. If they win this game, they can move up a few positions, lagging behind the eighth place by just three points. As for the gap between them and the relegation zone, things are also quite good. Polokwane City has a margin of ten points from 15 points. However, in the last five matches, the team has not shown decent results. Polokwane have never won, drawn three times and lost twice. Moreover, in the last round, they suffered a crushing defeat with a score of 0-5.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round of the current season of the South African Premier League, Polokwane City won a convincing 3-1 victory.

Polokwane City has failed to win in its last five matches. As for the Cape Town Spurs, they had a six-game losing streak in the last round.

Cape Town City has scored one goal or less in their last seven games.

Cape Town Spurs vs Polokwane City Prediction

Both teams are not in the best of form right now. Both Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City are showing extremely unstable results, so this match is important for both, because they will definitely want to break this streak. As for me, the match will be an evenly contested affair and will not be very close. My bet is on the match total to be less than 2.5 with odds of 1.51.