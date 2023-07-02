The legendary Patrick Kluivert headed the Turkish club

The press service of Adana Demirspor announced on the official website the appointment of Patrick Kluivert as head coach.

The Dutch specialist signed a contract with the Turkish club, which will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Kluivert, 47, previously coached the Curaçao national team. He was also an assistant coach in the national teams of the Netherlands and Cameroon, worked as director of the Barcelona academy and sports director of PSG.

Last season, Adana Demirspor finished ninth in the Turkish Championship and did not qualify for European competition.