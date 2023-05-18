The head coach of Bayer has declined to take charge of Tottenham

The head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, Javier Alonso, has stated that he is not interested in working with London-based Tottenham.

"I am very satisfied with my work at Bayer and I am not concerned about my future. I am focused on my job. I have discussed this with everyone who needs to know," Alonso said, as quoted by Goal.

Recall that Tottenham dismissed head coach Antonio Conte a few weeks ago and, a month later, resigned his successor, Christian Stellini. Currently, the team is being led by interim head coach Ryan Mason.

